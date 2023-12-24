Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings are counting on Nick Mullens to lead them to victory against the Lions in Week 16.

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for a crucial battle with the Detroit Lions in Week 16. Detroit certainly wasn't expecting to see Nick Mullens at quarterback when they faced the Vikings for the first time in 2023.

However, Kirk Cousins' injury and Josh Dobbs' benching has led to Mullens being under center. The quarterback has all the confidence in the world from head coach Kevin O'Connell, who revealed his pregame message to Mullens, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“I thought he did a lot of good things in Cincinnati,” O'Connell said. “He got some snaps under his belt, he's healthy now. I think he's going to play really well.”

For Mullens to be successful, O'Connell says there needs to be elite communication from all 10 other guys on the field. While Mullens has the tools to succeed, O'Connell knows the Vikings must play as a team. As for Mullens specifically, O'Connell is looking for the quarterback to be aggressive and lead the offense, “like Kirk was out there.”

Nick Mullens has made two appearances for Minnesota this season, going 0-1 as a starter. He has thrown for 386 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Most of his production came in the Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the Lions now on tap, the Vikings need Mullens to limit the turnovers and lead the team on offense. At 7-7, Minnesota is clinging onto their playoff lives. A win over the NFC North leading Lions would go a long way to getting Mullens, Kevin O'Connell and everyone on the Vikings into the postseason.