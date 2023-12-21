Vikings first first-place Lions with season on the line

The schedule maker must have known what he was doing this season, as the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will play each other twice in the next 3 weeks. These division rivals have not seen each other yet this season, but they will get to know each other very well in Week 16 and Week 18.

In addition to these 2 late regular-season meetings, there is a very good chance they could meet for a 3rd time in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

This game is clearly important to both teams, but it is more important to the Vikings than the Lions. That may not be the case when they meet in Week 18, but if the Vikings lose at home to their most important rival — at least this season — it is going to take some of the belief away for the two upcoming games.

In addition to the motivation factor, it is going to come down to quarterback play, big-play ability and defensive resilience.

Can Nick Mullens play effectively in a big-game situation?

The Lions may have an advantage on paper when it comes to quarterback play because Jared Goff is an established No. 1 quarterback who has had a solid year, while the Vikings have been battered and bruised at the most important position on the field.

Ever since Kirk Cousins went down for the season with an Achilles injury, the Vikings have been in scramble mode. Mullens is the fourth starting quarterback the Vikings have used this year.

He came into the Week 14 game in relief against the Las Vegas Raiders and led the Vikings to the only scoring drive of the game in a 3-0 victory. He also played quite well in Week 15 against the Bengals, but the Vikings came up short in a 27-24 decision. Mullens completed 26 of 33 passes for 303 yards with 2 TD passes, but he also threw 2 interceptions.

Both of those turnovers came when the Vikings had a chance to put more points on the board in the second quarter, and if Mullens had avoided them, the Vikings would have been in a better position to win the game.

If he can put those mistakes behind him, he should be able to move the ball against the vulnerable Detroit defense. The Lions have allowed an average of 27.7 points in their last 6 games.

Wideout Justin Jefferson will have 100+ receiving yards and 2 TDs

He is the best receiver in the league, but the Vikings were robbed of his services for much of the year due to a hamstring injury. He is back and ready to show off his best form in the Vikings' most important game of the year.

Jefferson caught 7 passes for 84 yards against the Bengals, and Mullens targeted him 10 times. Jefferson combines speed, excellent pattern running with a remarkable catch radius that few other receivers can match.

He will be the No. 1 weapon for head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense, and his presence will open things up for tight end T.J. Hockenson and rookie wideout Jordan Addison, who is coming off a 2-TD performance against the Bengals.

Addison is having the best season of any rookie wideout, while Hockenson will be prepared to show his former employers that he can dominate on third down and in the red zone.

Additionally, running back Ty Chandler could take some of the heat off of the passing game. Chandler is coming off a 132-yard effort against the Bengals, and it appears that the Minnesota offense has balance coming into this game.

Danielle Hunter must pressure Goff and add 1.5 sacks to his season total

The Vikings have responded incredibly well to defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his system. Perhaps no Vikings player has profited more than Hunter, who has contributed a league-best and career-high 15.5 sacks. He is not about to slow down against Goff and the Lions.

The Vikings rank 13th in yards allowed this season, and they had given up just 1 TD in 3-plus weeks until the Bengals scored 3 times in the 4th quarter last week.

Give credit to the Bengals for that explosion, and the belief here is the defense will bounce back against Detroit.

In addition to Hunter, the Vikings will look to Cam Bynum (team-leading 112 tackles), Josh Metellus (89 tackles, 4 forced fumbles) and Harrison Smith (80 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles) for big plays. They have made them through the majority of the season, and they will continue to make them in this game.