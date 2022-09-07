Kirk Cousins apparently an MVP-level player, per Michael Irvin

The Minnesota Vikings 2022 season is looking likely to be different from the 2021 season. With a new coaching regime in place, the hope is that Kirk Cousins will be able to lead the Vikings offense to new heights this season.

The excitement surrounding the Vikings is clear. According to Michael Irvin, the excitement might be high enough to label Kirk Cousins as his MVP pick for the 2022 season. When the NFL GameDay crew cast their MVP picks for the season, Irvin shocked the NFL world by picking Cousins to be MVP of the 2022 season.

2022 MVP Picks are in‼️ pic.twitter.com/bexpT2gKPI — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) September 7, 2022

This is certainly a bold pick by Irvin, and it would require Cousins to take a massive step forward this season. Throughout his career, Cousins has really been just a league average quarterback. He’s been selected to three Pro Bowls, but he’s never made an All-Pro team or been remotely considered for an MVP award.

It’s clear the Vikings offense is set up for Cousins to succeed. He has one of the top wide receiver duos in the league in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Cook will be lining up behind him in the backfield as well. Maybe it’s not totally unreasonable to expect Cousins to take that step forward, especially now that Mike Zimmer is gone and Kevin O’Connell is onboard as the team’s new head coach.

Still, it’s a strange pick from Irvin, especially given all the other MVP candidates he had to choose from. Cousins has never really shown any ability to be an MVP candidate, and while he may take an unexpected step forward this season, it’s tough to truly justify Irvin’s selection of Cousins as his MVP pick here.