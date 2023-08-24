The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly released wide receiver N'Keal Harry, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

It was a short stay with the Vikings for N'Keal Harry. He was signed during training camp, and now it appears he will not be making the team.

Harry spent the first three years of his career with the New England Patriots. His rookie year was in 2019. His best season came in 2020, when he reached a career high of 309 yards and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He spent the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears.

It was always going to be a tough task for Harry to make the Vikings' roster and become a pass catcher for Kirk Cousins. The Vikings have a strong wide receiver trio in Justin Jefferson, KJ Osborn and Jordan Addison.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Kirk Cousins' main pass catchers will undoubtedly be Justin Jefferson, KJ Osborn, Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson. Any receivers further down on the depth chart will likely have to offer value on special teams.

The Vikings have decided that Harry is not needed for their receiver room, and it makes sense looking at the top of their depth chart.

The Vikings have one more preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals before they start the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in week 1. The NFC North is wide open, and the Vikings look to win the division again.

As for Harry, he will hope to catch on with another roster before the start of the season.