Published November 21, 2022

By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India batting icon Virat Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni share a great bond. Virat Kohli in particular has been quite vocal about his admiration, love, and respect for the two-time World Cup-winning skipper. Earlier this year, when Virat Kohli was going through a rough patch with the bat, he disclosed that MS Dhoni was the only cricketer to send him a message of support after he stepped down as captain of the Indian Test team. Subsequently, Virat Kohli revealed that his conversation with MS Dhoni motivated him to work on his game.

“The only person who has genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni. And for me that is such a blessing to know that I could have such a strong bond and such a strong relationship with someone who is such a senior to me where things are, it is a friendship which is based on a lot of mutual respect,” Virat Kohli said on RCB Podcast. “It is one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me, that when you are expected to be strong and looked at as strong individual, people forget to ask how are you doing? So, it hit home to me, it was like this is it,” he added.

On Monday, Virat Kohli put up a post on Instagram about how MS Dhoni is “everywhere”.

Virat Kohli shared a photo of a water bottle that had MS Dhoni’s picture used for promotional purposes before writing on the popular photo and video-sharing platform, “He’s everywhere. Even on the water bottle.”

Brother from another mother 🙌💎 pic.twitter.com/EI51Smuw8G — Sonu Singh Rathour (@SonuSin45286309) November 21, 2022

Virat Kohli love and respect for #MSDhoni𓃵 have no bounds .. Meanwhile Kohli fans "Thela, dhobi, fixer etc etc…." 😑 — Anubhav K😈🇮🇳 (@Anubhav_Memerz) November 21, 2022

Respect is the better word — mahesh@vk18 (@VK18_SuperV) November 21, 2022

Mutual respect they both have is something magical. — prakash raju (@prakashlcd007) November 21, 2022

Dhoni’s fanboy Sambhavam 💥 — NAVEEN😈| Vasu stan 👀 (@Steve_4005) November 21, 2022

On Sunday, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to hail Suryakumar Yadav as the best player in the world after the explosive India batter smashed an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls against New Zealand in the second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Manganui.

Describing Suryakumar Yadav’s knock as one from a “video game”, Virat Kohli wrote, “Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him.”

After Virat Kohli showered his love on Suryakumar Yadav, he responded to his social media post during the post-match media briefing.

In his conversation with reporters, Suryakumar Yadav spoke about his admiration for Virat Kohli and how the two have developed a special bond, particularly in the last six months or so.

“Recently we played together and stitched partnerships as well. I really enjoy batting with him, but we need to run a lot because he is super fit,” Suryakumar Yadav said. “But at the same time when we bat together we hardly discuss our game. We respect each other and know how he play. However, I do tell him one thing that you stand firm at one end and I’ll continue to play my shots from the other,” he added. “I’ll take it as a compliment and look forward on how to improve further,” Suryakumar Yadav said about Virat Kohli’s words of praise for him.

Coming back to Virat Kohli, India No.3 finished the recently concluded T20 World Cup as the tournament’s leading scorer with 296 runs in 6 matches. Despite his heroics, the Men in Blue exited the competition at the semifinal stage, receiving a 10-wicket hammering from eventual champions England at the Adelaide Oval earlier this month.

However, his extraordinary 82-run-knock against Pakistan was declared as the best T20I innings ever played by former Australia captain Greg Chappell.