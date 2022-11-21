Published November 21, 2022

A new-look Team India under the leadership of Hardik Pandya defeated New Zealand in the second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. India’s 65-run triumph came on the back of Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering unbeaten 111 off 51 balls after the world’s top-ranked batter went on to score his second hundred in the shortest format this year. Suryakumar Yadav who batted at the talismanic Virat Kohli’s batting position of No.3 also achieved a key milestone, becoming the first Indian to claim seven Man of the Match awards in T20Is in a calendar year. Previously, he shared the record with Virat Kohli with six Player of the Match accolades. His latest achievement also earned him rich accolades on social media with many fans hailing him for his spectacular knock.

Most man of the match awards for India in a calender year in T20I: Suryakumar Yadav – 7 (30 innings)

Suryakumar Yadav’s knock was laced with eleven 4s and seven 6s as he showcased his full repertoire of 360-degree shots in front of a sell-out crowd in Mount Maunganui.

It was a masterful exhibition of explosive T20 batting by Suryakumar Yadav as he broke a series of records in the process. This year, it was his second hundred after a similar effort against England in Nottingham in July. With his ton in New Zealand, Suryakumar Yadav became the second man after Rohit Sharma to score two centuries in the sport’s shortest format in a calendar year. Rohit Sharma achieved the same feat in 2018.

Suryakumar Yadav’s 111* is now the highest score by an India batter in New Zealand, breaking the previous record held by Rohit Sharma who hit 65 in a match in 2020.

Coming back to the match, after New Zealand put India into bat, Hardik Pandya and his boys got off to a conservative start with Rishabh losing his wicket in the sixth over after making just 6 runs off 13 balls.

However, Suryakumar Yadav changed the complexion of the game as he got into his stride as soon as he walked onto the pitch at No.3. His whirlwind knock took India to a mammoth total of 191/6. In reply, the Kiwis were bowled out on 126 with skipper Kane Williamson being the lone warrior for his team, smashing a 61 off 52 deliveries.

Moments after Suryakumar Yadav’s whirlwind innings, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to declare him the best player in the world.

Describing Suryakumar Yadav’s knock as one from a “video game”, Virat Kohli wrote, “Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him.”

After Virat Kohli showered his love on Suryakumar Yadav, he responded to his social media post during the post-match media briefing.

In his conversation with reporters, Suryakumar Yadav spoke about his admiration for Virat Kohli and how the two have developed a special bond, particularly in the last six months or so.

“Recently we played together and stitched partnerships as well. I really enjoy batting with him, but we need to run a lot because he is super fit,” Suryakumar Yadav said. “But at the same time when we bat together we hardly discuss our game. We respect each other and know how he play. However, I do tell him one thing that you stand firm at one end and I’ll continue to play my shots from the other,” he added. “I’ll take it as a compliment and look forward on how to improve further,” Suryakumar Yadav said about Virat Kohli’s words of praise for him.

Not just Virat Kohli, even New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was in awe of Suryakumar Yadav.

“It was not our best effort. Surya’s innings was out of this world. One of the best knocks I’ve ever seen. Some of those shots, I’ve never seen before. They were outstanding, we weren’t upto mark. We didn’t get momentum with the ball, didn’t get enough wickets and didn’t get momentum with the bat either,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kane Williamson also joined Virat Kohli in labeling Suryakumar Yadav as the world’s best T20 player at present.

“It was frustrating. Again, I’ll say about Suryakumar, his innings was the difference. It did swing a bit (in the chase) and India did well to get some swing. Important to look at those few areas and improve. Need to look at the small margins. Sometimes, a special innings can happen, Surya is the best player in the world,” he summed up.

The third and the final T20I between New Zealand and India will be played at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday with the Men in Blue looking to complete a 2-0 series victory over the hosts after their win in the last game in Mount Maunganui.