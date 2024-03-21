In a significant setback for the Virginia Tech women's basketball team, star player Liz Kitley will miss the upcoming women's NCAA tournament due to a knee injury sustained earlier this month.
The news, announced by Kitley in an Instagram post on Thursday, has sent shockwaves through the Hokie community and fans nationwide. Kitley, a towering figure on the court and a three-time ACC Player of the Year, suffered the injury during the regular-season finale, putting a damper on the team's high tournament hopes.
“On March 3 I suffered a knee injury that is keeping me out of this year's NCAA tournament. This is not at all how I anticipated ending this year with my team, but I'm so proud of all of our accomplishments, and I'm excited to see my girls continue to compete,” Kitley said on social media. “Thank you to all of Hokie Nation for being so supportive during this tough time. I'm looking forward to making a strong comeback.”
A critical blow to the team's March Madness aspirations
Kitley's absence is a major blow for the Hokies as they head into March Madness. Averaging career highs of 22.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this season, Kitley has been the linchpin of the Virginia Tech squad, leading them to an ACC regular-season championship. Her outstanding performance has not only garnered personal accolades but has also been crucial in propelling the team to its first-ever Final Four appearance last season.
She also missed the ACC Tournament due to the injury. The Hokies lost to Notre Dame in the tournament semifinals.
The timing of Kitley's injury could not have been more inopportune. The Hokies recently experienced a dip in form, losing to Notre Dame and Virginia in their final games of the regular season. Virginia Tech was selected as a No. 4 seed in the the NCAA tournament, and host early-round games, facing an uncertain future in the postseason without Kitley's dominant presence on the court.
As the Hokies navigate this challenging period, the focus will undoubtedly be on the team's adaptability and depth. The absence of a player of Kitley's tests not only coach Brooks and his team but also the determination of the entire squad. With Virginia Tech's first game in the NCAA tournament on Friday, the Hokies performance will be under intense scrutiny.