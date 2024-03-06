Virginia Tech's women's basketball team and coach Kenny Brooks, which recently clinched their first league regular-season title, is entering the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a mix of excitement and worry. The Hokies' winning momentum from a 10-game streak has been dampened by consecutive losses and growing concern for their standout player Elizabeth Kitley's ability to participate due to a recent injury.
“We don’t know anything yet,” Brooks said Monday, per Aaron Beard of the Associated Press. “Obviously we’re just waiting and praying for good results.”
The uncertainty looms as the Hokies prepare to start play in Friday's quarterfinals as the tournament’s top seed, amidst a competitive field that includes ranked contenders.
Elizabeth Kitley, the 6-foot-6 center who earned an AP All-America third-team selection in 2022 and a second-team honor the previous year, has been pivotal in the Hokies' ascension, being the program's all-time leader in scoring and rebounding. Her potential absence is acutely felt, especially since she was integral to the team’s first ACC Tournament title and their historic run to the Final Four last year.
Kitley’s injury occurred during a game on Sunday against Virginia, where her knee seemed to give way during a layup attempt. Although she was able to walk off the court, she did not return to play, mirroring the situation from the previous year when Notre Dame lost their star point guard Olivia Miles right before the tournament.
Despite the challenge, Brooks remains resolute, asserting the team's resilience and the high standards they have set: “Everyone knows we won the ACC regular-season championship, we won the ACC Tournament last year, (had a) Final Four appearance. So we’re going to get everyone’s best shot regardless of who’s on the floor.”
As the Hokies approach the tournament, starting Wednesday with lower-seeded teams initiating the action, all eyes will be on Virginia Tech and their ability to navigate this uncertainty and maintain their championship-caliber performance, with or without their star player Kitley on the court. The tournament will end on Sunday.