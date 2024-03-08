In a blow to the Virginia Tech women's basketball team, Elizabeth Kitley, three-time ACC Player of the Year, has been sidelined for the ACC tournament due to a knee injury.
The news comes from Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks, who made the announcement Friday on the Virginia Tech Sports Network. Kitley's injury occurred during Sunday's regular-season finale, casting a shadow over the team's tournament aspirations.
“Unfortunately, she won't be able to participate in this year's ACC tournament,” Brooks said, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “Her health and her safety is the main concern of ours over any kind of game. We are going to sit her this weekend and then re-evaluate next week.”
Kitley's absence is a significant setback for the Hokies, as she has been a pivotal player in her fifth season with the team. Averaging career highs of 22.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, Kitley has been instrumental in leading Virginia Tech to the ACC regular-season championship. Her performance has not only earned her personal accolades but also helped propel the Hokies to their first Final Four appearance last season.
The timing of Kitley's injury could not be more unfortunate, with the No. 11 Hokies having recently experienced a dip in form, losing to Notre Dame and Virginia in the concluding games of the regular season. The team is slated to face the No. 9 seed Miami in the ACC tournament Friday afternoon, a matchup that now presents an even greater challenge in Kitley's absence.
As Virginia Tech looks forward to the NCAA tournament, where they are currently projected to be a No. 3 seed and host early-round games, the impact of Kitley's injury looms large. The team's performance in the ACC tournament and Kitley's recovery progress will be closely watched, as her presence on the court is undeniably linked to the Hokies' prospects for success in the postseason.