The Golden State Warriors will head into the 2023-24 season with high hopes and no small amount of pressure, with the careers of their star trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green getting nearer and nearer to a close. Having won the championship in 2022 and being just a game away from another Conference Final last season, there's reason to be hopeful despite the aging nature of their core – a core which has provided as much entertainment as any in the league over the past decade. They may all be well into their 30s, but they lead a team which will still play plenty of high-quality games in the upcoming season. These are six must-watch games on the Warrirs' 2023-24 NBA schedule.

6. March 3 @ Boston Celtics

The Warriors only head to TD Garden once a season, and invariably it's a significant event. That, of course, was furthered by the 2022 NBA Finals, which saw Golden State salute in six games and prevent the Boston Celtics from winning their first title since 2008 and just their second since 1986. Unsurprisingly that memory still looms large in the memory of the TD Garden faithful, meaning there will be plenty of, um, passionate supporting coming from the sidelines. Come March 3, if they've both established themselves as the contenders they're capable of being, then this one will be huge.

5. October 27 @ Sacramento Kings

The Warriors and the Kings haven't been at the same end of the Western Conference standings for a long time, but that's all begun to change. This is now the quintessential young vs old matchup – the best team in the league over the past decade up against the team trying to put themselves into the mix. Adding further to the must-watch factor of this game is the fact that these are two of the most offensively talented teams in the league. This will hopefully be an up-and-down, fast-paced, high-scoring classic, and with both sides potentially competing for similar spots in the standings come, it may well shed some light on both of their prospects over the rest of the season.

4. November 8 @ Denver Nuggets

What better way to test yourself than competing against the absolute best? The Nuggets proved themselves to be exactly that last year, winning the NBA Finals in dominant fashion on the back of the extraordinary Nikola Jokic, a very handy sidekick in Jamal Murray and a more than capable supporting cast. The Warriors were a disaster on the road last year, and if they want to achieve anything in 2023-24 they'll need to fix that. A win against in Denver early in the season would be a good way to kick that trend.

3. January 27 vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Warriors have had all off-season to think about their six-game series defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers in last season's Western Conference Semi-Finals, and they'll need to wait a little longer to get their chance at revenge. The first game between these two teams isn't until January 27, but that will only serve to build anticipation for this one. The rivalry between the Warriors' trio and LeBron James has been perhaps the most significant of this generation, and with his Lakers having knocked them out of the playoffs last season, there will be no shortage of desire to bring down the purple and gold.

2. October 24 vs Phoenix Suns

The season-opener for every team is always a significant moment in the season, and when it's on opening night and against a team of the quality of the Suns, it's even bigger. This will be Phoenix's first chance to reveal their lethal new lineup consisting of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal – with Deandre Ayton to help them out – meaning the Warriors will get the first chance to knock them off. This is a massive game to start the season, and Golden State will be keen to get their season off to a good start with a win against a quality opposition.

1. December 25 @ Denver Nuggets

The second game on this list which will see the Warriors take on the Nuggets, this one is as big as it gets in the regular season. The Warriors are no strangers to playing in the much-coveted slate of Christmas Day games, and this year they'll be in perhaps the most compelling of them all. As with their earlier clash in Denver, Golden State will have plenty to prove here – they were 11-30 on the road last year, while the Nuggets were 34-7 at home. With a huge audience tuning in for one of the NBA's biggest days, this is the Warriors biggest game of the regular season.