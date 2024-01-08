Bet on it: When will Draymond Green's next technical and ejection be?

The NBA just recently re-instated Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green from his 12-game suspension following his ejection for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during their game on December 12. The Warriors have yet to announce when Green will return to the lineup. However, SportsBetting has already pegged some prop bets for Draymond Green's next technical and ejection.

The first is when Draymond Green will receive his next technical. Will it happen on or before February 10th, 2024, or after said date?

Likewise, they also have Green at -140 to be ejected once again this season. On the flip side, they have Draymond Green's ejection against Phoenix to be his last of the season at +100.

Green hopped on the mic with the return of The Draymond Green Show and finally broke his silence on what he had gone through throughout the suspension. The Warriors forward even revealed he wanted to retire before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stepped in and convinced him to continue his NBA journey.

Green also disclosed that he and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had an emotional conversation as the four-time NBA champ went through his suspension.

As mentioned, there is still no update on when Draymond Green will make his return for the Warriors. As much as his behavior has affected the team, Golden State needs its defensive anchor back badly.

The Warriors suffered arguably their worst defensive game of the season on Sunday night as the visiting Toronto Raptors mopped them all around Chase Center with a 133-118 victory. Golden State is currently 11th in the Western Conference with a 17-19 record.