Draymond Green is back!

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been officially reinstated by the NBA after being sidelined for over three weeks due to his on-court antics. Green was slapped with an indefinite suspension early in December 2023 after he struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game. Due to his repeated actions of dirty plays and hurting his opponents, the league gave him a heavy punishment.

The Warriors star's suspension was indefinite since the NBA wanted to give him time to address his personal issues. As part of the requirements for his return, Green had to undergo counseling and consistently work with the league and the Warriors.

In a statement released by the league confirming Green's reinstatement, the NBA noted that the Dubs' defensive maestro has fulfilled all requirements to allow his return to the court.

“During the period of his suspension, which began on Dec. 14 and resulted in him missing 12 games, Green completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players. He has engaged in meetings with a counselor and has met jointly on multiple occasions with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors, and the National Basketball Players Association, both of which will continue throughout the season,” the statement noted, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape.

Considering the nature of Draymond Green's suspension, there was no concrete timeline for his return. In fact, many even thought that it would take some more time for him to rejoin the Warriors, especially after Steve Kerr's recent update.

The Warriors head coach shared early in the week that Green had stayed away from the team during his suspension, which is a rather surprising turn given that he's not really ordered to do that and it's not part of his reinstatement requirements.

“We text, but we've been giving him his space, he's been giving us ours,” Kerr said of the situation. He added, “He's not been in the facility, at least with us. He may have been coming in on his own.”

Now that Green is back, though, the next question for him is when he'll be able to actually play for the Warriors again. Three weeks without competitive basketball is a long time, and considering that he didn't join the team in practices, he might need some more time to get back into game shape.

It's also unknown if Kerr will have him go through some minutes restriction at least until he gets his conditioning and rhythm back.