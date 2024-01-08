Green was indefinitely suspended after an altercation on Dec. 12.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was on his show “The Draymond Green Show” and was candid in talking about how NBA commissioner Adam Silver talked him out of retiring from the league in a clip shared with Adrian Wojnarowski and ESPN. It has been a tumultuous season for the controversial player as he has been in multiple altercations with his most recent in smacking Phoenix Suns big-man Jusuf Nurkic in the face without viable reason on Dec. 12.

“I told him, ‘Adam this is too much for me. … This is too much. It's all becoming too much for me — and I'm going to retire,'” Green said on his show. “And Adam said, ‘You're making a very rash decision and I won't let you do that.'”

Because of the aforementioned altercations, Green was suspended indefinitely, but will last 14 games as he is on the brink of returning with the team. Subsequently, he went through a month of counseling which propelled the NBA to reinstate the Warriors staple last Saturday and according to ESPN, “he started ramping up with the Warriors on Sunday for a return that sources say is expected to come in approximately a week.”

Wojnarowski's report also mentions that when Green officially comes back with the team and is playing for them, the counseling meetups are expected to continue. Golden State fans are hoping to see the spark plug back in full force with the team as the team has been disappointing to start the season with tons of drama outside Green.

The suspension after the Nurkic hit was the second for Green his season as the first came in November when he put Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. That resulted in a five-game absence for the four-time NBA champion.

Green says he is “thankful” to play for a league with Silver at the helm

Green was complimentary to Silver for talking him out of retirement, saying that he is “thankful” that he is the commissioner of the NBA. He said that that Silver is more about helping than he is about “hurting” or “punishing” people, even calling the association head “more about the players.”

“We had a long, great conversation — very helpful to me,” Green said. “Very thankful to play in a league with a commissioner like Adam who's more about helping you than hurting you; helping you than punishing you. He's more about the players.”

On the season, Green is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 15 games this season. He is reportedly losing money every game he does not play as in his four-year, $100 million, he says goodbye to $153,941 for each contest missed per ESPN.

Consequently, the Warriors next game is against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 10. They could possibly need the energy and juice from Green as they are 17-19 on the season which puts them at eleventh in the Western Conference. The team has lost five of the last seven games and when Green has been playing with them this season, they were 7-8.