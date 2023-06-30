NBA free agency is looming right around the corner. Before all hell breaks loose when the clock strikes 6 PM ET, let's give some last-minute predictions for the Golden State Warriors, who are looking to re-tool after a failed title defense in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors have already had quite the offseason after acquiring long-time nemesis Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards in exchange for promising young guard Jordan Poole and future first-round picks. In addition, Bob Myers, one of the brain trusts of the Dubs dynasty, stepped down from his role as president and general manager. They have since promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. to replace Myers.

Retaining Draymond Green is undoubtedly the top priority for the Warriors. Nonetheless, Golden State will still need to worry about improving its roster to squeeze out another championship in the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green era. It seems like the Dubs are just annually looking for complementary veteran pieces in free agency that will fit in coach Steve Kerr's complicated offensive system and mesh alongside the Steph-Klay-Dray trio.

Given their astronomical tax bill, the Warriors can only do so much in free agency. They can only rely on luring in veterans who are willing to take a pay cut for the chance to win a championship. With that said, here are some last-minute Warriors predictions for NBA Free Agency.

1. Warriors re-sign Draymond Green to team-friendly deal

Green has expressed his desire to stay with the only NBA team he has known all his life. There is good optimism between both sides that they will be able to agree on a new contract to keep the ship going.

The four-time NBA champion opted out of his $27.6 million player option for next season and is reportedly expecting a new per-year deal within that ballpark. Green has expressed that he is worthy of a max contract, but it still remains to be seen if he actually will get a massive contract in free agency.

Speculations of a Green contract have ranged from three years for $100 million total, to three years for $75 million total. Several teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers, the Dallas Mavericks, and even the Sacramento Kings have expressed interest in prying away the 33-year-old from The Bay Area.

Nonetheless, we predict that Green will stick around in San Francisco. Golden State will land the four-time All-Star closer to a team-friendly $25 million a year price tag, which can help save the Dubs some money on their luxury tax bill.

2. Curry brothers reunite

As mentioned, free agency has become an annual “let's see which veteran wants to take a pay cut for the chance to win a ring” time for the Warriors. Otto Porter Jr., Donte DiVincenzo, and DeMarcus Cousins are just some names who just did so throughout this Dubs dynasty. Porter and even Nemanja Bjelica were fortunate enough to win a championship in 2022, while DiVincenzo this year and Cousins in 2019 unfortunately failed in their pursuit to win a title.

This year, the Warriors could pursue a familiar face and a name that is near and dear to the heart of their franchise superstar by targeting Steph Curry's younger brother Seth. Seth has said in the past he prefers to play against Steph rather than with him. But he didn't completely shut down the idea of reuniting with his older brother once again, that is if Steph is willing to change his No. 30 jersey.

Jokes aside, seeing the Curry brothers play together at this stage of their careers would be a sight to behold. Seth has already made a niche for himself in the NBA as one of the best and most efficient marksmen in the league. But wouldn't it be such a compelling narrative if the two brothers end up winning a title together?

The two already lived the dream when they went up against each other in the Western Conference Finals in 2019, with Seth Curry still part of the Portland Trail Blazers. Imagine if they win a ring together.

3. Warriors sign Mo Bamba

The Los Angeles Lakers declined Mo Bamba's option to make the center an unrestricted free agent. With that, we predict the Warriors to scoop him up in free agency.

Bamba isn't the best big man option out there for Golden State. More proven veterans such as Brook Lopez and Kevin Love, and to a lesser extent Dario Saric would certainly be better options than the 25-year-old. However, given the Warriors' spending limitations, those guys will likely find better deals elsewhere.

Golden State does not have much of a choice in terms of actually targeting free agents they want. More so, they might need to settle for whatever may be left in the market, and Bamba could be an option to consider.

While he hasn't quite found his footing in the NBA, Bamba is still a big body who can address the Warriors' lack of size. He has also developed a respectable outside shot that fits well with the Warriors offense. In addition, he is also good friends with Stephen Curry, which could help his chances of landing in Dub Nation.