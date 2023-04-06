Andrew Wiggins won’t make his long-awaited on-court return for the Golden State Warriors until the postseason tips off. Tough as it may be for him to quickly acclimate to the speed, physicality and overall intensity of playoff basketball after two months away from game action, Wiggins’ baseline level of conditioning sure seems like it won’t be a problem.

Describing Wiggins’ performance in recent scrimmages with backups and assistant coaches, Steve Kerr made clear he’s already fit enough to compete under the postseason pressure cooker.

“Full-court, 5-on-5, he looked good,” Kerr said of Wiggins during a Wednesday appearance on 95.7 The Game’s Steiny & Guru. “One thing with Andrew is he’s just got that god-given athleticism. He’s one of those guys who doesn’t seem to get tired very easily, a lot like Andre Iguodala. He hasn’t played in two months and he’s out there running around, looking pretty good.”

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins 👇 pic.twitter.com/KloOKzJeGW — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 6, 2023

That’s no surprise. Wiggins’ awesome physical tools have made him a household name in basketball circles since he was a teenager. His father, Mitchell, played six seasons in the NBA and his mother, Marita Payne, was an Olympic sprinter for Canada.

Wiggins never quite lived up to the hype that helped him become the No. 1 pick of the 2014 draft, high-level skill development and overall feel for the game lagging behind that of true superstars on the wing. But his size and athletic profile, three-level scoring ability and impact defensive chops helped him evolve into an elite role player with the Warriors, a distinction Wiggins earned with his eye-opening play on the team’s run to the title last season.

Could he reach that level again in the next couple months? It will surely take some time for Wiggins to reach his peak, no matter when Golden State’s postseason title defense begins. Still, the Dubs can take solace from knowing that Wiggins’ physical gifts could accelerate that inevitable transition during the most critical times of the season.