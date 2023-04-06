ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The return of Andrew Wiggins appears just around the corner for the Golden State Warriors, but the wait will have to extend a bit longer.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave some insights on Wiggins’ potential return in his recent appearance on 95.7 The Game. The positive is that the 28-year-old is said to be bouncing back at a rapid pace from his hiatus of nearly two months. However, Golden State plans to be cautious in easing him back regardless.

“He scrimmaged today with some of our younger guys. Full court 5-on-5. He looked good,” Kerr said to hosts Willard and Dibs. “He still has to really stack together a number of days like this before he’s really ready to go out and play in an NBA game. We can’t put him in a bad spot, health-wise.”

Despite the optimism on his progress, Warriors fans hoping to have Andrew Wiggins get his feet wet to close the regular season won’t be getting their wish.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He’s not going to play in these final two games of the regular season. He’ll continue to work and ramp it up pretty quickly.”

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins 👇 pic.twitter.com/KloOKzJeGW — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 6, 2023

While some meaningless games to shake off the rust would have been great for Wiggins before being thrust into the playoff spotlight, his conditioning and health remain primary concerns for the Warriors.

It’s now his fourth season in Golden State. They know what Andrew Wiggins brings to the table and how valuable he is to raising the ceiling of the team going forward. Getting him up to speed physically is all that matters at this point.