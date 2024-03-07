On Wednesday night, the architect of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty, former general manager Bob Myers, was in attendance for the Dubs' heavyweight matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center. To no one's surprise, Myers received a rousing ovation from the Warriors fans and a loving welcome from the franchise he helped lead to great heights, with the team preparing a tribute video for their former executive.
But more than than, the Warriors franchise also got in cahoots with Myers' daughters, with Kayla, Annabelle and Rosie holding signages showing love to their father with the Larry O'Brien trophy displayed in the middle.
From Janie McCauley of AP:
Former Warriors GM Bob Myers gets emotional as he is welcomed back to Chase Center with the help of his two daughters during the last timeout 👏
For Bob Myers, being the chief executive of the Warriors team that blossomed into one of the best franchises in the NBA is one his life's greatest works. But as a father, there is nothing that will make him more proud than to see his daughters grow healthy and grow happy. So for him to see his daughters play a huge part in making his Chase Center return special? That will make his eyes well up with tears.
Now, Myers is in a different juncture of his career as an executive. He left the NBA entirely following his departure from the Warriors in 2023, taking up a position with ESPN's to be a host on their NBA Countdown show, but then Myers pivoted to an advisory role in the NFL, helping the Washington Commanders in their search for their new head coach this offseason.
The Warriors faithful remain grateful for Bob Myers' contributions to the franchise since he became the team's assistant general manager in 2011. In 2012, Myers received a promotion to become the team's general manager; he led the front office in their decision to draft Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green in 2012, he signed Andre Iguodala in 2013, spearheaded the hiring of Steve Kerr in 2014, and helmed their free agency heist of Kevin Durant in 2016.
Myers will forever be a beloved figure among Warriors fans, and at this point, there might not be anything that burns this bridge as the 48-year old moves forward in the new chapter of his illustrious career.