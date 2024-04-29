More often than not, Draymond Green is going to get the last word in. So, when the Phoenix Suns were officially eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, everyone should have expected him to have a fiery retort for his adversary, Jusuf Nurkic.
After Green and the Golden State Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament, the Suns center really savored the moment. He used the famous words of Looney Tunes character Porky Pig to rub some salt in the Dubs' wounds. Now, he is the one being subjected to mockery.
Green is rushing to join Warriors fans in this revenge roast. “Unfortunately, that is all folks,” the four-time champion said on his podcast, via Ballislife.com, referencing Nurkic's own taunt from a couple weeks ago.
“You got to be really careful when you're not that successful and you try to take jabs at people…When you really don't affect the outcome of the game, it's really tough to take jabs at people because you got a jab in there and you can't affect what your end result is. And so, the Big Softie bowed out.”
Green's breakdown of why Nurkic should not be talking trash is arguably more scathing than his actual “Big Softie” slight. Fair or not, European big men have been labeled “soft” for decades. Hence, Nurkic is probably unfazed by such an insult. But no athlete wants to be deemed unworthy of talking trash.
Draymond on “The Big Softie”
Draymond Green fires back at Jusuf Nurkic
Draymond Green might as well be comparing Jusuf Nurkic to a fan who criticizes a player without being able to actually put them in their place on the court. That is rough. The 29-year-old does not have the accolades his rival does, but he has enjoyed a solid NBA Career, averaging 12.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. While many first-round picks flame out, Nurkic has carved out a role for himself over the last nine years.
And yet, he is not exactly considered an X-factor on a championship contender. He is the starting center for a squad that was just swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. That is not to say most of the blame belongs on his shoulders, though. There are many reasons why the Suns failed to meet expectations this season. And that is why he probably should not have taken a victory lap on social media when the Warriors were ousted.
Whether Nurkic totals a double-double or gets pushed around inside, landing shots at a player or team is ill-advised for any Phoenix player. Although it was championship or bust for the Suns before the year started, they barely avoided the Play-In Tournament and then were swept in the first round. Phoenix has bragging rights over the Warriors in 2024, but it is nevertheless risky to engage in verbal warfare during the playoffs, especially for this particular individual.
Nurkic is 3-17 in the postseason. Though, if one follows Draymond Green's logic, it is difficult to hold Nurkic accountable for that record considering “he cannot really affect the outcome of a game.” Of course, it is a bit more complicated than that, and so too are Nurkic's motives for teasing Green and Warriors fans.
Nurkic has surely not forgotten what Green did to him
Bad blood has existed between these two men since the outspoken Golden State forward wildly swung his arm and hit the native of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the face in a game last December. The incident resulted in an indefinite suspension and saw Green attend counseling. When the Warriors and Suns battled again in February, things remained tense between the two players.
One can definitely understand why Nurkic has hard feelings towards Green, but he probably could have kept the beef with just him and left the Warriors out of it. Perhaps it was too late for that, however, given that Steph Curry commented on the situation back in February. Either way, there are bound to be more fireworks at some point in the future.
Referees should be on alert for the next Suns-Warriors meeting.