Considered the architect of the Golden State Warriors dynasty that wreaked havoc in the NBA in the latter half of the 2010s, Bob Myers was back at Chase Center in San Francisco to help Mike Breen call the game between the Dubs and the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night. Myers is doing a great job with the headset so far.
Myers even already had people cracking up when he let out a hilarious quip after Draymond Green got called for a technical foul early in the contest.
Green was called for a foul after challenging a layup attempt by Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetkounmpo, and when Breen noted that, Myers immediately responded saying: “I thought we could avoid that. I came back for a peaceful game. But Draymond, oh boy.”
Mike Breen: "Green's gonna get hit with a technical foul."
Bob Myers: "I thought we could avoid that. I came back for a peaceful game. But Draymond, oh boy." 😂 pic.twitter.com/GvTDIafhn1
Bob Myers has jokes, ladies and gentlemen.
Green now has a total of seven technical fouls this season at the time of this writing. He will have to keep his emotions in check for the remainder of the ballgame, as another technical foul would result in an ejection from the marquee matchup. It’s not exactly a forte of Green, but he needs to dial down on his emotions a bit.
Green and the Warriors entered the Bucks game coming off a brutal 140-88 thumping at the hands of Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Beantown last Sunday. So far, the Warriors are doing fine, as they carried a 20-point lead to the locker room at the half. Green scored four points and added two rebounds and three assists after the first two quarters.