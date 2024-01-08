After the Commanders fired Ron Rivera, owner Josh Harris is enlisting the help of former Warriors GM Bob Myers to assist in his search.

The Washington Commanders have finally pulled the trigger on firing Ron Rivera. Rivera, who's had four unremarkable seasons with the team, has been let go after yet another disappointing campaign. That means that the team needs to find a new head coach. Owner Josh Harris has assembled a fine team in this search for the Commanders' new coach, including ex-Warriors GM Bob Myers, per Adam Schefter.

“ESPN Reporting with @wojespner (sic): In a sweeping overhaul, Commanders owner Josh Harris has hired two prominent executives – former Warriors GM Bob Myers and former Vikings GM Rick Spielman – to assist his group in searches for a new head of football operations and coach.”

In addition, Josh Harris enlisted the help of ex-Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman to find a new coach. Spielman was largely responsible for drafting Stefon Diggs, and he hired head coach Mike Zimmer as well. The end of Zimmer's tenure was rough, but the Vikings found a lot of success during the early days of his coaching stint. The Commanders are hoping for that same spark.

As for Myers, his body of work needs no introduction. Myers is credited as one of the architects of the infamous Golden State Warriors dynasty of the mid-to-late 2010s. His decision to fire Mark Jackson and replace him with Steve Kerr was the catalyst to their rise to the top of the NBA food chain. That kind of input is what the Commanders are hoping to get in their hunt.

The Commanders have a lot of questions to answer this offseason. Aside from their coaching staff, one area that needs to be addressed is the quarterback position. Is Sam Howell their guy? He's shown flashes, but he was also wildly inconsistent. These questions and more will be answered as soon as they hire their new coach.