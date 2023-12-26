Brandin Podziemski reflects on why Warriors couldn't get into a rhythm vs. Nuggets on Christmas Day.

As part of the NBA’s slate of Christmas Day games, the Warriors and the Nuggets game was certainly an entertaining one as the Warriors put up a fight before falling, 120-114. One of the biggest stories after the game though was the number of free throws, particularly how many free throws the Nuggets shot. Not only did Warriors head coach Steve Kerr chime in with thoughts on the officiating, but Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski echoed that sentiment as per NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I thought we played great. I think to start the game it was a little slow, I think that first group was kind of looking to Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] a lot and a lot of times we were wide open. I think that second group that came in did a really good job. I think collectively we did a really good job as a team,” Podziemski said. “But the fouls, it’s hard to get into a rhythm when it’s free throws after free throws.”

In total, the Warriors shot 23 free throws compared to the Nuggets 32. But what was a major difference was the fact that Nuggets star Nikola Jokic shot 18 of those 32 free throws. No other player on the Nuggets shot more than five free throws. Jokic is a physical player and tough to guard so it’s not too much of a surprise.

Brandin Podziemski went on to say, “Every time the clock stops and and we got to take it out and they get a set defense, it just makes it tougher for us. We just got to play without fouling, it’s hard with the rules. Players are good at selling fouls and Jokic is 4-12 which we love but he shoots 18 free throws.”