Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently went on a blasphemous tirade about how he was completely overlooked during the 2012 NBA Draft. His biggest gripe was the fact that Andrew Nicholson was picked at No. 19 overall while he was picked up by Golden State at No. 35.

During a recent episode of Paul George's Podcast P Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Green went all-in on Nicholson by saying that he had a “weird” body type and that he didn't walk and talk like a basketball player. The Warriors vet pretty much expressed his lack of respect for the former Orlando Magic power forward.

Nicholson has now been given a platform, and he went full savage with his response:

“I see it as an insecurity on his end,” Nicholson said on a recent podcast appearance. “… I didn't know he was thinking about me for the last 11 years. I wasn't thinking about y'all, I'm going to be honest with you.”

Not only did he say that Green is insecure, but Nicholson also poked fun at Draymond's inability to pronounce the name of Nicholson's college:

“I didn't really realize St. Bonaventure was a really hard name to pronounce,” he continued. “Maybe it's a good thing I stayed four years in college, that's why I could do it. I have a good program in my 44 Hoops non-profit where we do have these kinds of phonic things where we can actually help him out with that. I got no problem doing that.”

Nicholson's passive-aggressive attack did not end there. He even went ahead and hinted at how Green may have not been raised the right way:

“The most unfortunate part about it is that for me as an individual and as a person … Maybe it's just the way I was raised, but I like seeing guys do well,” Nicholson said. “Even if they are drafted above me or they're drafted below me, that's just my personality. … When someone has kind of that insecurity and doesn't want to see someone else do well or is questioning 11 years later why this guy was [drafted] before me, it's kind of disappointing.”

Andrew Nicholson was very cordial and respectful in the way he was speaking, but there's no denying that he obliterated the Warriors talisman with his merciless response here.