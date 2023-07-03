Even some of the most plugged-in NBA fans might not be too familiar with Andrew Nicholson. The name may ring a bell, but if ever you know of him, you probably never had the chance or don't even remember watching him play. This is because he was out of the NBA just four years after getting drafted. This is exactly why Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green still rues the fact that Nicholson was selected before him during the 2012 NBA Draft.

Speaking on a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Warriors talisman was asked who he feels is the most ridiculous player that was drafted before him. Draymond had one player in mind:

“The most ridiculous? Which one? I mean shit… Listen not to throw salt at anybody but Andrew Nicholson was drafted over me at No. 19,” Greens said. “Like you don’t even know how to pronounce his school [St. Bonaventure].”

It was at this point that Green decided to go a bit personal by criticizing Nicholson's physique:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“At the time you all are comparing us as big men who can play back to the basket and face up. And I’m like number one he don’t even look like a basketball player,” Green continued. “I always tell people when it comes to winning, half the battle is looking like a basketball player. When you’re on a team and you look at the other side of the floor and you see guys that don’t look like baseketball players you automatically lose respect for those guys. So I’m like this guy doesn’t even really look like a basketball player. Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t really have the body of Adonis but I just don’t see that. That was one that really really really really pissed me off! There are several others that went before me but that was the one.”

Needless to say, Draymond Green is not at all pleased by how a dude like Andrew Nicholson was drafted before him, and by his own admission, he's definitely been keeping tabs.

For what it's worth, it was the Orlando Magic who selected Nicholson as the No. 19 overall pick — a full 16 spots before Green who went No. 35 to the Warriors. The 6-foot-9 power forward spent the first four seasons of his career with Orlando before taking his talents to the Washington Wizards (and then the Brooklyn Nets) in his fifth and final year in the league. While Draymond Green is now a four-time NBA champ with the Warriors, we have no clue where Andrew Nicholson is at the moment.