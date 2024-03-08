Golden State Warriors resident enforcer Draymond Green, the creator of the backpack trey, just eclipsed Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird’s career 3-point shooting mark.
Green has made a living on the defensive side of the floor. The hot-tempered Warriors veteran is also known for his bizarre on-court antics and over-the-top reactions. Larry Bird on the other hand is recognized as one of the best shooters to ever live.
Draymond Green vs. Larry Bird history
In a weird glitch in the Matrix during the Warriors' win against the Milwaukee Bucks, the 34-year-old forward has now made more career 3-pointers than the Celtics legend, with 650 to Bird's 649, according to a tweet from NBA Central.
Throughout his 12 seasons, Green has averaged 2.6 shot attempts per game from beyond the arc, maintaining a shooting percentage of 32.0% from that range. He has attempted 2,035 triples in his career.
Meanwhile, Bird enjoyed a 13-season NBA career, attempting an average of 1.9 shots from 3-point range per game and boasting an impressive shooting percentage of 37.6%. He successfully converted 649 of his 1,727 attempted 3-pointers.
Additionally, Bird's prowess from beyond the arc earned him three consecutive victories in the 3-Point Contest at the All-Star Game from 1986 to 1988.
Draymond Green's inconsistent shooting
Between 2018 and the 2021-22 regular season, Draymond Green's 3-point shooting percentage dipped below 30% after previously demonstrating commendable numbers.
Before this decline in shooting efficiency, the Warriors forward excelled with a 38.8% 3-point shooting percentage during the 2015-16 season. He credited his success to his confidence in his ability to connect on shots from beyond the arc.
This season, Green is averaging 2.4 attempts from 3-point range and boasts an above average shooting percentage of 43.5%.
The game has changed
The current landscape of the NBA emphasizes inflated offensive statistics and encourages players to take more 3-point shots. Over time, the league's rules have evolved to promote a faster-paced game, with even minor adjustments such as resetting the shot clock after an offensive rebound having a significant impact.
In the modern game, players frequently opt to shoot 3-pointers immediately upon securing an offensive rebound, rather than resetting for a new play. This is why Draymond Green now has more career 3-pointers than Larry Bird, despite the massive disparity in the quality of shooter.