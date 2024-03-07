The stars who were shining the most in the 2010s are nearing the twilight of their careers. A set of them played for Steve Kerr and established a dynasty with the Golden State Warriors. They won three rings in that decade and one in 2022. It will only be a matter of time before Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green call it a career. But, it looks like some of them have plans that differ from others.
A farewell tour is always in place for the last playing year of a legend. Kobe Bryant exited the league with grace during the 2016 season while Paul Pierce tried to replicate that as well. Draymond Green had one hilarious reason why he did not want to copy these great players before him, via The Draymond Green Show presented by The Volume.
“I'm in Year 12, Two or three more [years]. I can't because somebody's going to do me like I said to you. And then, I'm f***ed,” Green said as he alluded to a past incident with Pierce.
The callback was when the Warriors' forward called out the then-Los Angeles Clippers veteran in his final playing year during the 2017 season. The words, “Chasing that farewell tour? They don't love you like that. You thought you were Kobe?” echoed throughout the world of sports.
Joint Warriors retirement tour?
However, there is one instance where Green could announce a retirement tour. It is when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson also decide to end their careers in the same year with him
“The only chance my last year is announced. It is if that last year happens to coincide with Steph's last year, Klay's last year, and my last year. That's the only chance that it gets announced because then I could ride Steph's coattail on his farewell tour and act like it's mine,” he declared.
There is a lot of uncertainty on whether the core of the Warriors dynasty will stay intact for a longer period of time. It has just been two seasons since they were removed from the championship with Coach Steve Kerr. But, age does get the best of players eventually. Hopefully, all fans know about their last hurrah such that they can cherish each game better.