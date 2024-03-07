On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors faced a difficult matchup in the Milwaukee Bucks, who recently got the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo back after a one-game absence. But the Warriors have been a much different team as of late, resembling their early-season form that had them among the best teams in the Western Conference. Bouncing back from their terrible loss to the Boston Celtics during the weekend, the Warriors demolished the Bucks, 125-90, thanks to an epic two-way performance from the entire team.
Stephen Curry got back to his usual gunslinging ways, dropping 29 points in 31 minutes to lead the way, and the Warriors made 19 threes as a team, spacing the floor past the Bucks' breaking point. Moreover, they held the Bucks to 38.2 percent shooting from the field and 28.2 percent from deep — a major testament to how well the decision to put Draymond Green at center full-time has worked for their defense.
However, even though the Warriors looked like as dangerous a team as there is in the Western Conference with the way they handled business against the Bucks, notorious pundit Kendrick Perkins is not convinced that this changes things in the grand scheme of the Dubs' season.
“They're too late to the party. Are they playing exceptional basketball right now? Yes they are. But at the end of the day, they're playing catch up for where they started at the beginning of the season. […] At the end of the day, I just look at the top dogs… and if I have to match the Warriors up with them, I can't see them getting past those teams. I just don't believe the Warriors are true contenders,” Perkins said on ESPN's First Take.
"They're too late to the party…I just don't believe the Warriors are true contenders."
Kendrick Perkins drops his take after the Dubs' 35-point win over the Bucks.
(via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/Hx10tfrVSI
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2024
This is not the first time that Kendrick Perkins has been bearish on the Warriors this season. But crazier things have happened in the NBA, and no one can ever rule out a Stephen Curry-led team from pulling off something crazy if they do end up making it into the postseason.
This team has battle-tested veterans and fearless youngsters ready to embrace the underdog role, and the Warriors are peaking at the right time, so Perkins may be doing nothing but fueling them to prove their doubters wrong.