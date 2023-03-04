The Golden State Warriors are set to take one major step forward toward full-strength on Sunday. Before Steph Curry makes his long-anticipated return against the Los Angeles Lakers, though, the defending champions made a move to get one of their youngest players some much-needed developmental minutes.

The Warriors announced on Saturday that sophomore guard Moses Moody has been assigned to the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors.

Moody’s assignment marks the second time he’s been sent down to the G League this season. In two games with Santa Cruz, he’s averaged 23.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 36.6% overall and 38.9% on a whopping 9.0 three-point attempts per game.

The 20-year-old has received a single stint first-half playing stint in each of Golden State’s last two games, remaining on the bench after intermission. While Moody did little to hurt his standing in Steve Kerr’s rotation during his brief recent minutes, he also did nothing to make a case for more playing time whether or not the Warriors are missing multiple starters.

Regardless, don’t be surprised if Moody’s G League assignment proves fleeting. The Sea Dubs host the Canton Charge at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon, giving Moody and fellow G League assignee Lester Quinones the opportunity for extended playing time with Golden State nearby. It wouldn’t be shocking if both players were on the Warriors’ active roster for Sunday’s matinee in Los Angeles.

Moody is averaging 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 50 appearances this season, shooting 43.5% from the field and 33.6% on triples.