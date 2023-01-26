Moses Moody is finally primed to get the playing time many anticipated entering 2022-23. Unfortunately for the sophomore wing, those crucial developmental minutes won’t be coming with the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors announced on Thursday that Moody has been assigned to the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors along with rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

Warriors assign Baldwin Jr., Moody & Rollins to Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/1fhr27hQqZ — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 26, 2023

This marks Moody’s first G League assignment of the season, coming on the heels of him not getting off the bench in three of Golden State’s last four games. Moody played 14 minutes off the bench in the short-handed Warriors’ stunning road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, less court time than every player in Steve Kerr’s nine-man rotation but Baldwin.

Projected by most as a surefire reserve contributor before the season, Moody has struggled to carve out his niche with the defending champions. He began the season behind fellow 2021 lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga is Golden State’s pecking order off the bench, subsequently failing to make a positive lasting impression on Kerr and the coaching staff even as Golden State reworked its bench lineups in hopes of overcoming rough early-season struggles.

Donte DiVincenzo is entrenched as a backcourt backup, while Andre Iguodala and two-way player Anthony Lamb—not to mention Kuminga, who continues taking pivotal strides toward being a nightly impact player—have both been ahead of Moody in the wing and forward rotation.

Moody is averaging 5.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game this season, shooting 45.2% overall and 36.7% from beyond the arc—numbers barely distinguishable from those he put up as a rookie.

It’s much too early to say Golden State erred by taking Moody with the No. 14 overall pick of last year’s draft. He’s still just 20, not even two calendar years removed from his freshman season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. But like James Wiseman, hopes of Moody making a difference for the Warriors on their arduous quest for back-to-back titles have been fading for weeks.

Helpful as this G League stint could prove for his overall development, it’s mostly further indication of Moody’s disappointing second NBA go-around.