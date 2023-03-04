All signs point to Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry making his highly-anticipated return from injury against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon, but coach Steve Kerr isn’t ready to give him the green light just yet.

“Steve Kerr reiterates ‘there’s a chance’ that Steph Curry returns on Sunday against the Lakers. Sounds like clearance needed from training staff on Saturday,” The Athletic’s Anthony Slater wrote late on Friday night.

So, one more hurdle before Curry can join the Warriors, who have been surging as of late.

Golden State will attempt to extend its five-game winning streak with a victory against the LeBron James-less Lakers. They beat the New Orleans Pelicans 108-99 on the back of 27 points from Klay Thompson to wrap up a perfect homestand on Friday night.

They’ve won three straight home games, including against two extremely important Western Conference rivals in the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Mere games separate the West’s top six, and every game down the stretch is of crucial importance.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s the fourth matchup between the Warriors and the Lakers this season; Los Angeles defeated Golden State 124-111 on Feb. 24, led by 25 points from Malik Beasley, while Klay Thompson scored 22 points for the Warriors.

The Warriors are 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging over 116 points in that span, along with 44.5 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game.

Two-time MVP Steph Curry has missed 10 games due to a leg injury suffered against the Dallas Mavericks in early February, but barring a setback, he will be back on the court on Sunday.

The Warriors improve to 34-30 after Friday’s win, good for 5th place in the NBA’s competitive Western Conference.