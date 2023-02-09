The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

“Madness!!! I was gone leave the deadline to everybody else but it’s necessary that I do a pod tomorrow!! Deadline madness coming your way way soon The DRAYMOND GREEN SHOW @JacksonSafon,” Draymond Green tweeted shortly after the Kevin Durant trade was reported.

The NBA trade deadline never fails to disappoint and it delivers yet again this year. The Nets have already helped author two blockbuster deals in just a span of a week. First they decided to finally have enough of Kyrie Irving by sending the talented guard to the Dallas Mavericks together with veteran banger Markieff Morris for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, two future second-rounders, and a future first-rounder.

And then late Wednesday, Draymond Green and the rest of the NBA universe were left stunned when the Nets followed up that Kyrie Irving trade by trading Durant to the Suns for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, plus additional draft consideration.

With Kevin Durant landing in the desert, he finds himself not only in the same conference as his former team but also in the same division as Draymond Green and the Warriors. Speaking of which, the Warriors have one more game left to play in the regular season against the Suns and that would be on March 13th at Chase Center.