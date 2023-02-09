The Brooklyn Nets are sending Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a shocking deal just ahead of Thursday’s deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns for a package including Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium”

The Suns are also getting veteran forward Jae Crowder as part of the deal, per another update from Charania.

This is the second blockbuster trade within just days for the Nets, who had earlier sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks along with Markieff Morris in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and future picks. Although the Suns lost some youth by parting ways with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, they instantly become a much more serious NBA title contender with Durant on his way to the desert.

In a separate report from Adrian Wojnarowski, it was revealed that Kevin Durant had made it known to the Nets that he wanted to be sent to Phoenix, where he joins Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.

“The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move to Suns, and new owner Mat Ishbia pushing to get deal done tonight.”

The Suns struck out in the Western Conference Finals in last year’s playoffs and went to the NBA Finals a season prior. With Kevin Durant on the team, the ceiling of the Suns gets considerably higher.

Kevin Durant signed a four-year extension deal worth $194.22 million with the Nets in 2021 and will not be a free agent until at least the end of the 2025-26 NBA season when he’s already 38.