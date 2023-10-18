The Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson remain far apart in extension talks as tipoff of the 2023-24 season looms on the horizon. The sides are reportedly so far apart that there's now a “very real possibility” the Warriors icon enters free agency next summer, testing the market to gauge whether he'll finish his career with Golden State.

Count Gilbert Arenas among the growing number of league followers who believe the Warriors are negotiating on a slippery slope with Thompson. As Agent Zero sees it, Thompson has done more than enough across his 12 seasons in the Bay for Golden State to meet his contractual desires—almost no questions asked.

“I got four rings, I've done it, you see my work ethic, you see this. We shouldn't even be negotiating,” Arenas said of Thompson's mindset amid stalled contract discussions on Gil's Arena. “But it's never that easy…It can go all bad, it can go all good. He gon' be out there on demon time!”

Klay Thompson's future with Warriors

There's no doubt both Thompson and the Warriors want to continue their marriage past 2023-24. Stephen Curry is signed through 2025-26, and Draymond Green just inked a four-year, $100 million deal this summer that ties him to Golden State one season beyond the two-time MVP. Joe Lacob, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Steve Kerr have all made abundantly clear they want the Dubs' Hall-of-Fame Big Three to finish their playing days together, too.

Green's punch to Jordan Poole last fall isn't the only reason Golden State moved on from the talented young guard, either. A financial crossroads is coming for the Warriors next season as harsher penalties of the new CBA kick in for teams above the second luxury tax apron, and their operating assumption has always been that a pricey new contract for Thompson factors into that equation. Chris Paul's deal is completely non-guaranteed in 2025-26. The front office never had any intention of losing both Poole's salary slot and Thompson in successive offseasons.

But it's also understandable why Golden State would feel comfortable slow-playing extension talks with Thompson. Lacob, Dunleavy and company know he doesn't want to play elsewhere, and are no doubt fully confident Thompson will accept an offer that meets or comes close to his demands at some point amid the coming 82-game grind. Why not make the 33-year-old prove he's worth an annual salary of $30-35 million over three or four years before giving it to him?

That's the the Warriors' cynical, business-like approach to contract negotiations with one of the most important players in franchise history—the type of attitude Arenas suggests them guarding against. Thompson's feathers already seem rankled; just look at his recent social media activity. But Thompson is too good a teammate and too close with Curry, Green and even Kerr to let simmering frustration about his extension status get in the way of the Dubs' quest for a remarkable fifth championship in 10 years. He's mature enough to compartmentalize the floor and locker room from the front office.

Look out for updates on Thompson's next contract from here on out regardless. The longer he doesn't put pen to paper on a new deal, the closer he'll get to hitting free agency next July—where even Golden State's best-laid plans to see its dynasty through the end could quickly fall apart.