Klay Thompson is currently entering the final season of a five-year contract with the Golden State Warriors. Although Thompson has shown some signs of slight decline in recent seasons, it seems that he and the Warriors are still very much interested in continuing their partnership well beyond the 2023-24 campaign.

Recently, NBA insider Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated shed some light on the situation and what kind of numbers Thompson could bring to the negotiating table next summer.

“Thompson, in the final year of a five-year, $190 million deal, probably lands somewhere in the middle,” wrote Mannix. “A four-year deal in the $30–35 million per season range sounds reasonable, at least to the NBA executives I talk to. There is no sign of acrimony between Thompson and the Warriors. Bet on the two sides getting something done.”

A four-year deal with Thompson beginning in 2024 would take the shooting guard all the way through his age 38 season. Still, the main skill that Thompson possesses, his otherwordly shooting prowess, is perhaps the easiest skill to hold onto even as a player ages, as opposed to a player who might rely more on their explosiveness or athleticism.

Thompson led the NBA in three-pointers during the 2022-23 regular season but had his fair share of struggles during the playoffs, particularly during the Warriors' second-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Still, with Stephen Curry still playing at an elite level and Thompson still more than capable of catching fire, it's easy to see why the Warriors would want to keep the multi-time All-Star around for the long haul.