The Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson may not have much time left in their partnership. Although Thompson has been a key member of the Warriors' dynastic run which began in 2015, it seems that the two sides may be further apart than initially thought on a potential contract extension.

Recently, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on the Thompson situation on ESPN's NBA Countdown.

“I'm told that there has been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson extension in Golden State,” said Wojnarowski. “They are both still apart on years and money, and there's a very real possibility that Klay Thompson goes into free agency next summer without a deal.”

Klay Thompson's current contract with the Warriors expires at the end of the upcoming 2023-24 season. Thompson has been arguably the second most important player of the Warriors' dominant run, which started when they won the 2015 NBA Championship. Since then, the Warriors have brought home three more rings, with Thompson and point guard Stephen Curry forming the most lethal shooting backcourt in NBA history.

In 2023, however, Thompson had some struggles. Although he led the NBA in three pointers made during the regular season, Thompson encountered some turbulence in the playoffs, particularly in the Warriors' second round loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Considering the star's age and extensive injury history, it's understandable that the Warriors might have some apprehension about resigning Thompson to a long-term extension after this coming season.

In the short term, the Warriors tip off their 2023-24 slate against the Phoenix Suns on October 24.