Klay Thompson has been one of the faces of the Golden State Warriors dynasty ever since they won their first title in 2015. Next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Thompson has helped mold this franchise into what it is today. Not to mention, he and Curry helped change the way three three-point shot is utilized.

As he prepares to enter his 13th NBA season, Klay is entering the final year of his contract. Set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, there has been a lot of talk regarding the Warriors' shooting guard and what will ultimately happen in contract extension negotiations given that the organization revamped their front office during the summer.

Thompson, who is set to turn 34 years old in February, is coming off of a terrific year in which he averaged 21.9 points per game and led the league in made threes (301). However, his recent ACL and Achilles injuries loom large in negotiations, as it appears the Warriors and Thompson are still far apart on what a potential new contract should look like for the five-time All-Star.

On Monday, Klay took to Instagram, not even a full day after these contract negotiation reports surfaced, posting a cryptic message regarding the energy he will be playing with during the 2023-24 season.

"The type a energy I'm on all season." Klay Thompson's IG story 😳 pic.twitter.com/cZMqylrKHB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 16, 2023

“The type a energy I'm on all season,” Thompson posted with Tupac Shakur's Me Against the World playing in the background.

Even though he is one of the best shooters of all-time and a four-time champion with the Warriors, Thompson continues to be disrespected by NBA fans every single year. He may not be the same player he was before his major leg injuries, but to be able to come back and still perform at a high-level speaks volumes.

Klay is still an impactful talent in Golden State, which is why he is looking to earn himself a new contract at a rate he deserves is fair given his contributions to the organization.

“I think it's possible. If not, life is still great,” Thompson said at media day a couple of weeks ago. “I've done so many great things in this uniform and I know there are many more memories to create. Whatever happens, life is great.”

Time will tell if Thompson and the Warriors will be able to get a new deal done. The good news for both sides is that they have until the start of free agency next offseason to come to an agreement.