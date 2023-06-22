The Golden State Warriors pulled off a massive blockbuster trade by sending Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul. After the trade, oddsmakers are already throwing out punching bets for Draymond Green with his new teammate Chris Paul, via Bovada.

On the Bovada site, the odds are +5000 for the bet “Will Draymond Green Be Fined For Punching Chris Paul In The Face Before Game 1 Of The 2023/2024 Season?” This is quite the bet, and one that would be very prudent to avoid as of right now.

The likelihood that Draymond Green punches Chris Paul is very low given how disrespectful the act is in itself, but there is also no guarantee that Draymond Green and Chris Paul will be teammates for the 2023/2024 season.

Green is currently an unrestricted free agent in NBA free agency and there is no doubt that he will entertain offers from other teams. There have been plenty of links of him to the Los Angeles Lakers given his relationship with LeBron James, and rumors have swirled surrounding him and the Dallas Mavericks as well.

In the end, Draymond Green will most likely return to the Warriors after seeing Jordan Poole get shipped away. Trading Poole indicates that the Warriors chose Green over the disgruntled guard and want to have Green back for another championship run with Chris Paul now alongside him.

Whether or not Green punches Paul in the face will remain to be seen, but the odds are extremely low. Expect them to remain low as long as the two are teammates on the Warriors.