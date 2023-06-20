Los Angeles Lakers star and known Klutch Sports client LeBron James was spotted in France with fellow Klutch client Draymond Green, who will enter the NBA Free Agency this summer.

Bron and Draymond were seen in France together on Sunday 👀 (via josh_sass98/IG) pic.twitter.com/bZx98NUj7F — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2023

Green made headlines by turning down his $27.5 million player option with the Golden State Warriors, as reported by Shams Charania. Although the Warriors would love to resign Draymond to a new deal, as he is the heartbeat of the organization for years and played a major role in their four championships over the decade, their current financial situation might make it difficult for the Dubs to give him the salary it seeks. It also doesn't help that Bob Myers is no longer running the show.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Draymond Green has long been tied to the Lakers for his unrelenting praise of LeBron James on various occasions, and his recent developments during the 2022-23 season suggest that he may be on his way to donning the Purple and Gold. Whether it's Stephen A Smith's wild claim that he is off to Tinseltown after his fight with Jordan Poole in the previous offseason, or it's Green himself denying claims of him being a Lakers fan after being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets.

Draymond's also linked for what he can potentially provide to the team: playmaking, and leadership on the defensive end. In 2022-23, the ex-Michigan State Spartan averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 73 games, his best points total since 2017-18. It is possible for the 32-year-old to provide the Lakers a balancing pivot to their offense while also filling the gaps on their perimeter defense, especially with what Anthony Davis can already do on the interior.

With Draymond Green entering free agency, it will definitely be interesting to see what his decision will be, what kind of salary is acceptable to him, and ultimately, what team he will land with.