The shocking Golden State Warriors-Washington Wizards trade, which sent Chris Paul to Golden State for Jordan Poole and future pick assets, has drawn no shortage of reaction from fans. But how does the deal impact Golden State's 2024 NBA Finals odds?

The Warriors have the fifth highest odds to reach the 2024 NBA Finals, per FanDuel. Their odds sit at +1200, trailing the Phoenix Suns (+650), Milwaukee Bucks (+550), Denver Nuggets (+470), and Boston Celtics (+460). That gives Golden State the third best odds in the Western Conference.

CP3 isn't the same player he once was. That said, Chris Paul is still a reliable point guard who's going to help his teammates win games. Paul excels at finding the open man, features elite passing and ball-handling skills, and can still post a decent amount of points. Additionally, Paul works hard on the defensive end of the floor.

It will be intriguing to see how the Warriors, who are expected to keep CP3 on the roster, utilize Chris Paul during the 2023-24 season. He could end up becoming the leader of the second unit and running the point as a backup. Or, Paul could join a guard-heavy rotation alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Either way, it's going to be interesting to see Paul play with the Warriors. He used to be considered a rival of the team when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers. With Paul in Golden State, perhaps the Dubs will bounce back and make an NBA Finals run in 2024. The odds certainly don't rule it out.