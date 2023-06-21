You just knew that Draymond Green would make headlines after he was spotted in France with LeBron James. Naturally, the reaction of fans is that LeBron is now attempting to recruit Green to the Los Angeles Lakers after the former Defensive Player of the Year decided to decline his $27.5 million player option with the Golden State Warriors for next season.

Let's not jump to any conclusions, though. For starters, Draymond and LeBron are good friends, and it's no surprise that they're spending some time together while on vacation. Moreover, NBA insider Briand Windhorst of ESPN has made it clear that at this point, all signs are pointing to Green signing a new deal with the Warriors:

“First off, let me just say that Draymond’s opting out is 100 percent expected – it is not a surprise. We’ve known about it for weeks if not months,” Windhorst said. “It is a procedural move… There was no issue with this happening. Absolutely, from what I am told, there is dialogue between the Warriors and Draymond with an intention that he would remain there.”

Windhorst then pointed out that it would be close to impossible for the Lakers to clear up enough cap space to sign Green. LA would need to take drastic measures in order to acquire the services of the Warriors talisman:

“In the case of the Lakers, they would have to pretty much dump all of the players they got over the last year to open up that space,” Windhorst said. “That is not something Rob Pelinka, the general manager, had indicated he wants to do.”

Brian Windhorst did provide one crucial caveat, though. Windy noted that Green and the Warriors do not have a deal in place at the moment. They could have agreed on a number before Draymond hit NBA free agency, but for one reason or another, this just did not come to pass. This only means that technically speaking, Draymond Green can actually opt to go and join any team he wants this summer.