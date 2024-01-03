The Warriors guard keeps astonishing fans with incredible performances.

Steph Curry scored 36 points to help the Golden State Warriors snap a three-game losing skid with a 121-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Curry was massive down the stretch, scoring or setting up 13 straight Warriors points in a four-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter.

Steph had 36 points for the Warriors, and put a little distance between himself and second place in a niche NBA category, according to StatMuse:

Stephen Curry tonight: 36 PTS

2 REB

6 AST

4 STL

1 BLK

12/20 FG

4/9 3PT

70% eFG 92nd game with at least 35 points on 70% eFG. 33 more than the next player (LeBron). pic.twitter.com/npHMAn8Bt4 — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) January 3, 2024

Truly impressive. Even more impressive to realize that Curry has roughly 35 percent more such games than LeBron James, who is in his 21st season without having seen a drop off in his production yet.

It wasn't all good news for the Warriors, despite snapping their losing streak. Late in the third quarter, Gary Payton II got injured while trying to avoid a screen from the Magic defense. Video replay of the incident showed the Warriors guard tripping on his own foot and then grabbing his left leg as he sat on the court.

It didn't take long for the Warriors to rule Gary Payton II out for the rest of the night with a left hamstring strain.

While the severity of the injury has yet to be revealed, it's certainly a concerning development considering that Payton himself has just recently returned from a 13-game absence because of a calf issue. GP2 played in their last outing against the Dallas Mavericks, suiting up for roughly 10 minutes in his bid to get back to game shape as soon as possible.

Up next for the Warriors: Golden State hosts the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.