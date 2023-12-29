Set to return from his calf injury, Gary Payton II will provide the Warriors with something they have been lacking.

The Golden State Warriors have been searching for a boost to their lineup. With Draymond Green still serving his indefinite suspension and the Warriors needing a spark, they will be getting some much-needed reinforcements on Saturday when they take on the Dallas Mavericks with Gary Payton II set to return from injury.

Payton, who has missed the team's last 13 games as a result of a calf injury, will be available against the Mavs, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. However, Payton's return comes with a catch. Due to missing so much time, Payton will be on a minutes restriction against Dallas.

No matter how long he can play for, the Warriors will be getting a significant defensive boost to their rotations with Payton returning from his injury. Golden State has been giving up a lot of points to their opponents recently, especially with Green out of the lineup, which is why this is big news for the Warriors.

Set to face Luka Doncic, who has averaged 42.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game over the last week, the Warriors will absolutely look to incorporate Payton into their plans right away. It should not come as a shock to see the 31-year-old guard Doncic throughout Saturday's game.

The Warriors are currently 15-16 on the season after dropping their second straight game on Thursday night to the Miami Heat. While they have been better as of late, the Warriors continue to have consistency issues on both sides of the court. Stephen Curry averaging just 15.5 points per game while shooting 23.8 percent from three-point range over the team's last two games also doesn't help their chances of improving.

A win on Saturday over the Mavs would really help push the Warriors in the right direction, especially since their next six games are at home in Chase Center. Payton, who has always been known to be a player who brings energy off the bench, may just end up being the missing piece for the Warriors.