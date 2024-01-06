Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry reacts to Chris Paul fracturing his hand versus the Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul fractured his hand during the third quarter of the Warriors' 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons. Paul's injury will require surgery, which he is scheduled to have next week.

Following the game, Steph Curry was one of several players to extend well wishes to Paul amid his injury.

“I just feel bad for him, I know he's been through some hand stuff in his career,” Curry said. “We're trying to find a groove as a team. Our chemistry, we'll continue to build that and work through some of the kinks in the lineups and he's such a huge part of that,” via NBC Sports Warriors.

“I just feel for him personally because he does such an amazing job taking care of his body… Nobody sees the amount of hours he puts in… A freak play like that to sideline him is tough.” Steph Curry on Chris Paul’s broken hand 🤕 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/toaODy15E2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 6, 2024

“I don't know how long he'll be out, I just feel for him personally because he does such an amazing job taking care of his body, preparing himself day in-day out. Nobody sees the amount of hours he puts in to be available. A freak play like that to sideline him is tough. We'll worry about the stuff with the team as it comes, but for him personally I hope he keeps his spirits up and can get through this as quick as possible.”

The injury is the latest hand/wrist injury Paul has endured. Paul has previously had 11 hand injuries, and last had wrist surgery in 2021.

Prior to the injury, Paul was averaging 27.6 minutes, 8.9 points, 7.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game this season. The injury will now provide more chances for Brandon Podziemski, Cory Joseph and Moses Moody to become involved in the Warriors' lineup. Podziemski played 25 minutes and put up 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. Joseph tallied nine minutes with three points and two assists while Moody put up a rebound in six minutes of play.