Moses Moody is set for a bigger Warriors role with Chris Paul sidelined.

There's more than one silver lining to the broken hand Chris Paul suffered against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at Chase Center. Not only that it didn't keep the Golden State Warriors from holding on to beat the worst team in basketball 113-109, but because Paul's impending absence seems set to increase Moses Moody's previously diminished role.

Asked on the postgame podium about the Dubs' plan of attack at point guard while Paul is sidelined, Steve Kerr brought up Moody unprompted, noting the third-year wing will “probably” be back in the rotation.

“Both Brandin [Podziemski] and Cory [Joseph] will play more at the point. Probably brings Moses also back into the rotation, 'cause you're replacing 30 minutes from Chris,” he said. “We won't replace all those minutes with one guy, we'll probably spread them out.”

Chris Paul's injury means Moses Moody opportunity

Moody hadn't played in the last three games before Friday, a DNP-CD as the ostensible first one out of Kerr's playing rotation. Gary Payton II suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, leaving an open spot in what had been a 10-man lineup. But Kerr reverted back to a nine-man rotation in Thursday's collapse to the Denver Nuggets, leaving Moody on the bench despite a role seemingly appearing for him out of thin air.

You wouldn't know it by that decision, but Kerr stressed after Friday's game just how “excited” he is to get Moody more consistent burn with Paul set to join Payton on the shelf.

“I'm excited to get Moses back out there,” he said. “I thought was great tonight, he brought a lot of energy. Great to hear the fans chanting his name. He's a fan favorite for a reason. He plays hard. Being out of the loop the last few games has been tough on him, but he always stays ready, so I'm excited to get him back in there.”

Moody played just five minutes and 35 seconds versus Detroit, failing to score and grabbing one rebound while missing his only two field goal attempts. Like Joseph, he only entered the game in wake of Paul's injury, subbing in for the first time with 9:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Golden State was outscored by four points with Moody on the floor.

Though yet to cement himself as a cog for the Warriors, Moody has clearly taken strides in his third NBA season. He's emerged as one of Golden State's most disruptive, impactful defenders on the back line and digging down at the nail, also flashing more comfort creating offense for himself and teammates with multiple dribbles. His passivity once an issue, Moody has played with consistent confidence and aggression on both sides of the ball in 2023-24.

Expect him to regularly show off that layered development going forward whether his jumper falls or not. But if Moody goes and stays cold from beyond the arc, don't be shocked if he's at risk of losing minutes once again upon Draymond Green's imminent return from indefinite suspension—no matter when Paul or Payton is also available.

Go figure.