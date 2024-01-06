Chris Paul is a major loss for the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors narrowly avoid their most disastrous loss of a tumultuous season Friday, holding on for a 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons. Even amid relief sparked by Stephen Curry's game-saving crunch-time heroics, though, the Warriors run of misfortune continued.

The Warriors announced shortly after the final buzzer that Chris Paul suffered a fractured left hand against Detroit and will undergo surgery next week. The future Hall-of-Famer left the game midway through the third quarter the same injury, quickly being ruled out for its remainder.

Steve Kerr addressed Paul's injury on the postgame podium.

“That's tough. I feel so bad for Chris,” he said. “I know he's had a couple of hand surgeries before I believe, I think it was on the other hand. But yeah, I saw him holding it and instantly was worried. Just got the word after walking off the floor. So I feel terrible for Chris and obviously guys will step up and be ready to play. We've gotta hold down the fort without him.”

Chris Paul's injury is yet another blow for Warriors

Chris Paul's prospective absence comes just two games after Gary Payton II—who'd only just returned from a calf injury that cost him most of December—suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain against the Orlando Magic. He is set to be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Golden State blew a 17-point fourth quarter lead on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets, whose comeback was completed when Nikola Jokic tossed in a game-winning buzzer-beater from halfcourt. Jonathan Kuminga watched from the bench during Golden State's latest collapse, sparking a flurry of headlines about Kerr's lineups and decision-making that culminated in a report starting Kuminga had “lost faith” in the four-time champion coach.

The only silver lining for the Dubs other than holding on for a win over the worst team in basketball? Draymond Green is set to soon return from his indefinite suspension. But with Paul joining Payton on the sidelines for an extended period, the lack of chemistry and continuity that's dogged Golden State ever since 2023-24 tipped off will be tough to shake even once Green is finally back on the floor.