Steve Kerr bares the plan for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ahead of Monday's game between the Warriors and the Pistons.

The Golden State Warriors saw their five-game undefeated streak come to an end on Sunday, as they fell prey to old rival Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, 115-104. Stephen Curry and company don't have much time, though, to sulk over that loss, as their road trip continues Monday night with a date with the Detroit Pistons.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also revealed that the team has no plans of resting their stars for the second leg of a back-to-back.

“The Warriors will play their veterans against Pistons on the back end of the back-to-back, Kerr says,” Shayna Rubin of the Mercury News shared via X, formerly Twitter.

That means fans in Detroit can expect to see Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green suit up and take the floor this Monday. Curry paced the Warriors in the Cavs game with 28 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the floor and 5-for-6 from the foul line in 31 minutes of action, while Thompson mustered 15 points on 5-for-14 shooting from the field and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe in 32 minutes. Draymond Green logged in 29 minutes versus Cleveland and stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, three rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and a block.

Stephen Curry, Warriors still a major threat

Curry, Thompson, and Green comprise the aging core of the Warriors, who still believe the trio has what it takes to lead the franchise to the top again. While they are still very much capable of shining in any given game, their bodies have become more susceptible to fatigue and injuries, now that they are all on the wrong side of 30.

The 5-2 Warriors will finish their four-game journey away from the Bay Area with a must-watch showdown versus the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets on Wednesday before flying back home to host the Cavs on Saturday.