Draymond Green is quite familiar with nut shots. After all, the Golden State Warriors star has delivered a number of it throughout his career. On Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though, he was on the receiving end of it courtesy of Jarrett Allen.

Early in the first quarter while both teams were fighting for a rebound, Allen accidentally kicked Green hard on his crotch area. The Warriors vet appeared to push the Cavs big man, forcing Allen to lift his leg up and hit Green.

There was nothing unnatural in the play and it definitely looked like an accident. Regardless, though, it was certainly a painful moment for Green. The former Defensive Player of the Year fell to the floor and writhed in pain as he held his crotch area.

Draymond Green was able to stay on the floor and finished the first half with 10 points, one rebound and four dimes. So obviously, he got through the pain. Still, it's hard to imagine what he was feeling at that moment.

For what it's worth, however, many couldn't help but point out how the Warriors star got a taste of his own medicine. The comments section of the SportsCenter post was filled with takes trolling Green since he has been known to do crotch shots as well.

“Steven Adams laughing [right now],” a commenter said, referring to Green's nut shot to the then Oklahoma City Thunder big man back in 2016.

Another one shared, “My my my how the turns have tabled.” A third critic added, “what goes around comes around like a hoola-hoop.”

Poor Green. Now that's a double-whammy for him.