Travis Scott took a page from Steph Curry's book and nailed a three-pointer before the Warriors' game against the Kings.

The Golden State Warriors are having a strong start to their 2023-24 NBA season. The Warriors entered their game against the Sacramento Kings with a record of 3-1. Steph Curry and company are establishing chemistry with new veteran point guard Chris Paul. Travis Scott stopped by the Chase Center before the Kings game and gained the powers of the Splash Brothers after making a shot on the court.

Is Travis Scott the third Splash Brother?

Scott first stopped by the practice facility to greet Steph Curry and some of the Warriors players. Before the game started, he took a three-pointer which hit nothing but the bottom of the net.

If fans were not paying close attention, they would have mistaken Scott for Curry or Klay Thompson with the accuracy of his shot. Could Travis Scott be the third Splash Brother the Warriors are looking for? Veteran point guard Chris Paul likely has something to say about that.

Paul recently made his first three-pointer in a Warriors uniform after missing his first 11 of the 2023-24 season. Of course, his teammates are having no problem shooting the ball.

Steph Curry entered the Kings game averaging 33.5 points shooting 47% on threes. The original splash brother is doing all he can to help his team start the season out on the right foot. His partner in crime is doing well too.

Klay Thompson missed Golden State's last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but he has an average of 17.3 points per game on 41.7% three-point shooting.

The Warriors look to beat one of their Western Conference foes who has only lost one game so far. De'Aaron Fox continues to lead the Kings with authority. Who will win the battle of Northern California?