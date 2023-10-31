The Golden State Warriors are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in an intriguing Western Conference matchup. The Pelicans entered the game undefeated, while the Warriors had just one loss from their season opener. Chris Paul took a page from Steph Curry's book and made his first three-pointer with Golden State.

Is Chris Paul the third Splash Brother?

Paul showed his excitement by doing a hands-up touchdown celebration. The veteran point guard was previously 0/11 on three-pointers before the make, per Anthony Slater.

Chris Paul is by no means a bad three-point shooter. The 38-year-old shot 37% from range during the 2022-23 season. Paul primarily concentrates on facilitating, but he should get his fair share of threes after joining the Splash Brothers.

Steph Curry is doing what he normally does for the Golden State Warriors. The Chef is averaging 30.7 points shooting 44.7% on three-pointers in the early part of the season. Of course, his free throw shooting is excellent as well. The veteran guard has not missed a single foul shot so far.

Curry's partner in crime is performing well too. Klay Thompson is scoring 17.3 points per game while shooting 40% on his three-pointers. Thompson was ruled out for the Pelicans' game, but he showed his greatness against the Houston Rockets.

Thompson moved to the 10th on the all-time NBA three-pointers made list on Sunday. He had five total triples during the game to go with 19 points.

If Chris Paul stays hot from range, then the NBA is in trouble. Will Paul eventually claim the title of the third Splash Brother?