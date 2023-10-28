The Golden State Warriors hope to add another win to the column against the Houston Rockets in their third game of the 2023-24 season. The Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings in their most recent game off a dominant Steph Curry performance. Kevon Looney has held down the paint for the Dubs, but Draymond Green plans to suit up and help for the next matchup after recovering from his ankle injury.

Draymond Green will make his Warriors season debut

Green said he would play in the Houston game on Sunday, per Anthony Slater. He expects to have a minutes restriction and does not know if he will start or come off the bench. Regardless, his presence will help the Warriors' interior play.

Kevon Looney has taken the brunt of the load as a rebounder and interior defender. The 27-year-old recorded 12 rebounds and a block against the offensive-minded Sacramento Kings. The veteran looks poised for another career year on the boards. Now, Draymond Green can relieve some of the pressure.

Green averaged 7.2 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season. More importantly, he is arguably the Warriors' most versatile defender. He comes off a season where made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Green can guard bigs and switch to smaller players, which makes Golden State's defense more effective.

On the offensive side, Green is a secondary playmaker who can bolster the Warriors' loaded attack. It will be interesting to see how his role shapes up with Chris Paul added to the mix.

The Warriors will enter Sunday's game red-hot off the leadership of Steph Curry. Curry scored 41 points on a blazing 70% on three-pointers. Now, fans get to see what the team looks like with Draymond Green completing their scary lineup.