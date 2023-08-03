The Golden State Warriors are entering the 2023 season with a new lease on life. The team's former star Jordan Poole has been traded as part of a deal that landed Chris Paul, the legendary point guard who has had more than his fair share of intense playoff battles with the Dubs.

Recently, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr dropped an interesting Reggie Miller-Chris Paul take that makes quite a bit of sense to anyone who watched them both play. The Warriors are hoping Paul can restore them to the glory of their 2021-2022 season, which made the list of the ten greatest Warriors teams ever.

According to Kerr, the Warriors haven't always been on Chris Paul's “good side,” and vice-versa. The team previously “hated” the all-time great point guard in large part because they always seemed to run into him in key playoff series.

Kerr explained a run-in he had with Paul on the court, detailing what he said and why Paul seemed to take exception to it. The Warriors and Paul are hoping that their combined playoff experience and talent can overcome the defending champion Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and other teams this upcoming season, and the competitiveness on display in the video below speaks volumes.

"We've all hated him because we were competing, and he was so good. And now that's our guy, and we love him." Steve Kerr on "joking" with Chris Paul and their relationship. pic.twitter.com/SNTsJyaMWE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 2, 2023

Golden State fans reacted to surprising pictures of a Jordan Poole-Stephen Curry workout recently that had some fans hilariously trolling Draymond Green.

It remains to be seen if the Warriors will be better off this upcoming season with Paul instead of Poole, but the team is doing its best to move forward. Poole is now with the Wizards, giving new players the chance to take on the scoring load. If his career is any indication, Paul will be one of the first to step up and do some heavy lifting in that department.